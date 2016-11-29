Nov 29 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac - The total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 3.1 percent in October

* Freddie Mac - Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $22.4 billion in Oct

* Freddie Mac - Single-family seriously delinquent rate increased from 1.02% in September to 1.03% in October