BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac - The total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 3.1 percent in October
* Freddie Mac - Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $22.4 billion in Oct
* Freddie Mac - Single-family seriously delinquent rate increased from 1.02% in September to 1.03% in October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: