BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Coastway Bancorp Inc
* Says board of directors of company adopted a third stock repurchase program
* Says under repurchase program, co may purchase up to 223,331 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5.0% of its outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gusI9B) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: