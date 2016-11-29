Nov 29 Fitch Ratings -

* Macroeconomic headwinds to challenge U.S. Life Insurers in 2017

* Rating outlook for U.S. Life Insurance sector is stable for 2017

* "Key macroeconomic challenges expected to impact U.S. Life Insurers in 2017 include sustained low interest rates, financial market volatility"

* "Key macroeconomic challenges expected to impact U.S. Life Insurers in 2017" also include "weakening conditions in the credit markets"

* Bond market repricing post-election reflecting possibility of higher inflation,stronger economic growth in 2017 has been positive for U.S. Life Insurers

Outlook reflects industry's strong balance sheet fundamentals,strong liquidity, disciplined asset-liability matching