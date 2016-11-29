BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - sees IPO of 4.0 million shares of class A common stock to be priced at $20.0 per share - sec filing
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - had previously expected IPO of 5.0 million shares of class A common stock to be priced at $20.00 per share Source text : bit.ly/2fNWTdL Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: