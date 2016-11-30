US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Outlook for Asian steelmakers is negative in 2017 on weakening earnings
* Moody's on Asian steelmakers: For 2017, we see India as the only area of strength - with rising demand and protectionist measures in place
* Moody's - Expects Asian steel production volumes to fall in 2017 because demand from China will contract
* Moody's on Asian steelmakers - With Japan, Korea and Taiwan increasing trade frictions will curb their steel exports and production Source text: bit.ly/2gHf0zt
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.