Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* India's fuel demand to benefit refiners, E&P to stay weak

* India's oil & gas industry will benefit from strong consumption growth in petroleum products in 2017

* Profitability in oil exploration and production segment in India will remain weak

* Expect product consumption to expand around 5%-6% in 2017

* Expect gross refining margins of all indian oil refiners to narrow in 2017, while remaining stronger than historical levels prior to FY16

* Upstream economics - oil and especially gas - will be weak in india under oil-price assumption of $45 per barrel in 2017

* At current price level, India's fuel subsidy requirement will also remain low, which is positive for state-owned oil companies