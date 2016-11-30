US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
* Indian abs buffers cover near-term demonetisation impact
* Demonetisation could lead to a short-term liquidity stress in indian auto abs transactions
* Short-term liquidity stress in Indian auto abs is likely to be limited to a few months
* High denomination currency withdrawal in India has created a cash crunch that Fitch expects to hold back economic activity in near term
* Expect liquidity squeeze in Indian auto ABS to result from substantial drop in collections from small commercial vehicle in November and Dec
* Expect cash crunch caused by demonetisation to affect both income of Indian commercial vehicle loan originators and repayment capabilities in short term
* Impact of demonetisation on economic activity could lead to a temporary drop in demand for services involving commercial vehicles in India
* Delinquencies are likely to remain high for several months in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.