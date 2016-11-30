Nov 30 Casino
* Conforama and Casino enhance and expand their purchasing
alliance by setting up a joint company dedicated to
international services
* Casino, Conforama to create international company
named "SICA" dedicated to international services.
* This new company will also include other Steinhoff
International Group banners to create an alliance with a global
reach
* SICA will develop a portfolio of international services
through a wide range of suppliers comparable to that of Mano, to
facilitate supplier/distributor partnerships and enhance the
competitiveness of both groups
* New entity will begin operations for the 2017
negotiations.
