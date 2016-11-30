BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nov 30 China Fishery Group Ltd
* NY court approved an order presented by Chapter 11 trustee
* Three of company's Peruvian subsidiaries have agreed to take necessary steps before 1 December 2016 to satisfy claims of creditors
* Effectiveness of order will terminate immediately upon publication of any involuntary restructuring proceedings in Peru
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information