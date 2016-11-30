Nov 30 Londonmetric Property Plc :
* Half-Year report
* H1 property total return of 1.5 pct compared to IPD of 0.2
pct, 130 bps outperformance
* H1 EPRA NAV of 143.0 pence (FY 16: 147.7 pence)
* H1 EPRA earnings of 25.3 million stg or 4.0 pence per
share, up 8 pct
* Rent reviews at 4.8 pct above previous passing and new
lettings at 2.1 pct above ERV
* Dividend cover increased to 112 pct with further
progression expected in final quarter
* Motivated selling that we witnessed for a few weeks in
immediate aftermath of referendum vote has largely subsided
* At Moore House in Chelsea, our last remaining residential
asset in which we have a 40 pct share, we continue to patiently
sell down individual units
