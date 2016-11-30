Nov 30 Bca Marketplace Plc :
* Six-month revenue of 909.8 mln stg (2015: 546.3 mln stg)
as a result of acquisitions, vehicle buying and outsourced
remarketing contracts
* Six-month adjusted EBITDA of 64.5 mln stg (2015: 49.2 mln
stg)
* Interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share (2015: 2.0 pence)
to be paid on Jan. 31, 2017
* Second half to date has continued to perform well and in
line with our expectations - executive chairman
* Remain confident that we can continue to deliver our
profit and growth targets - executive chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)