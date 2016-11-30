Nov 30 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
AG :
* 9-month rental income grew from 21.9 million euros ($23.28
million) in prior year period to 56.7 million euros as a result
of real estate acquisitions concluded in 2015 and early 2016
* 9-month net profit rose from 2.6 million euros to 6.5
million euros, net profit attributable to parent company
shareholders climbed to 4.1 million euros (reference period
2015: 1.6 million euros)
* Confirms its full-year 2016 forecast for FFO of 19.1
million euros before minority interests and 13.9 million euros
after minority interests
* For 2017 fiscal year, DEMIRE strives in an unchanged way
for FFO before minority interests of 25 million euros and of 18
million euros after minority interests
* 9-month FFO before minority interests reaches 11.0 million
euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9406 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)