Nov 30 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* 9-month rental income grew from 21.9 million euros ($23.28 million) in prior year period to 56.7 million euros as a result of real estate acquisitions concluded in 2015 and early 2016

* 9-month net profit rose from 2.6 million euros to 6.5 million euros, net profit attributable to parent company shareholders climbed to 4.1 million euros (reference period 2015: 1.6 million euros)

* Confirms its full-year 2016 forecast for FFO of 19.1 million euros before minority interests and 13.9 million euros after minority interests

* For 2017 fiscal year, DEMIRE strives in an unchanged way for FFO before minority interests of 25 million euros and of 18 million euros after minority interests

* 9-month FFO before minority interests reaches 11.0 million euros