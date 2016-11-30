Nov 30 GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

* GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter net loss 134.1 million rupees

* GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter net sales 71.3 million rupees

* GVK Power & Infrastructure -GVK Coal looking for additional funding from potential investors

* GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 80.9 million rupees; net sales was 69.1 million rupees