BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 30 GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
* GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter net loss 134.1 million rupees
* GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter net sales 71.3 million rupees
* GVK Power & Infrastructure -GVK Coal looking for additional funding from potential investors
* GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 80.9 million rupees; net sales was 69.1 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2g4RGvL) Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago