Nov 30 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG
:
* 9-month result for period turns to a positive 6.6 million
euros (1-9 2015: -31.6 million euros)
* Increase in revenues from letting of office properties due
to completions in St. Petersburg and Budapest, slight decrease
in hotel revenues due to disposals
* 9-month financial result improves from -18.7 million to
-6.3 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA retreated from 16.3 million to 11.1 million
euros
* 9-month EBIT improved from -13.0 million to 14.6 million
euros
* 9-month total revenues grew by 1 per cent to 46.8 million
euros
* Trend seen to date this year will likely continue in Q4,
enabling Warimpex to close current financial year positively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)