Nov 30 Playtech Plc :
* Has been notified that Brickington has sold 38.7 million
ordinary shares at a price of 850 pence per ordinary share
* Due to strong investor demand, brickington agreed with
joint bookrunners to increase size of placing to 38.7 million
shares, representing 12.0 per cent
* Placing is expected to settle on a t+2 basis, on 2
december 2016
* Co is not a party to placing and will not receive any
proceeds from placing
* Following placing, Brickington retains a beneficial
interest representing 21.6 percent of voting rights of company
* Placing was conducted via an accelerated book build
through ubs Canaccord Genuity and credit suisse securities
