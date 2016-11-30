Nov 30 Innate Pharma SA :
* First clinical data for monalizumab as a single agent in cancer patients show favorable
safety profile
* Data from dose-ranging part of a phase I/II trial of monalizumab in 18 patients with
advanced gynecologic malignancies
* Monalizumab had no dose-limiting toxicities, highest dose level chosen for cohort
expansion part
* Expansion cohort in four indications of gynecologic malignancies is ongoing
* Preliminary efficacy data showed short-term disease stabilization in 41 pct of patients,
including one patient with a mixed response
* Cohort expansion part of this trial (up to 98 patients) is ongoing at recommended phase II
dose (10 mg/kg) in patients with platinum sensitive ovarian cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian
cancer, epithelial endometrial cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of cervix
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)