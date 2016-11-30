Nov 30 bmp Holding AG :

* Generated total revenue of 10.9 million euros ($11.60 million) in first nine months of 2016. This is approximately 360 percent higher than revenue for same period of previous year

* Consolidated earnings for first nine months of 2016 amounted to minus 3.9 million euros (previous year: minus 1.1 million euros)

* 9-month gross profit of group has risen considerably to 33 percent (previous year: 28.7 percent)

* Was aiming for revenue of at least 5 million euros for Q4. In current market environment this goal can only be achieved with high marketing expenses, which would directly impact operating result

* Will forego higher marketing budgets and therefore expect revenues of around 4 million euros for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)