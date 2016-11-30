Nov 30 bmp Holding AG :
* Generated total revenue of 10.9 million euros ($11.60 million) in first nine months of
2016. This is approximately 360 percent higher than revenue for same period of previous year
* Consolidated earnings for first nine months of 2016 amounted to minus 3.9 million euros
(previous year: minus 1.1 million euros)
* 9-month gross profit of group has risen considerably to 33 percent (previous year: 28.7
percent)
* Was aiming for revenue of at least 5 million euros for Q4. In current market environment
this goal can only be achieved with high marketing expenses, which would directly impact
operating result
* Will forego higher marketing budgets and therefore expect revenues of around 4 million
euros for Q4
