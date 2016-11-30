BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 30 Gujarat State Petronet Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 2.56 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept qtr net profit was 1.26 bln rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.53 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gwhTnL Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago