Nov 30 Gujarat State Petronet Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 2.56 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept qtr net profit was 1.26 bln rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.53 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gwhTnL Further company coverage: