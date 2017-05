Nov 30 ITM Power Plc :

* National Grid HyDeploy consortium wins 7 mln stg Ofgem funding for UK power-to-gas

* As part of HyDeploy consortium, it will be supplying a 0.5MW electrolyser to a programme to demonstrate use of blended hydrogen in UK gas grid

* Project which will establish a framework for hydrogen gas-grid injection in UK and open up a new UK power-to-gas market