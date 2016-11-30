Nov 30 Isr Capital Ltd
* Regrets inaccurate media reports which have implied that
company is somehow linked to individuals under investigation
* Isr capital - refers to various media reports in which co
was cited in association with 3 individuals charged for various
offences under securities & futures act
* Notes that these inaccurate reports may have contributed
to volatility in company's stock price in recent days
* Isr capital does not hold any shares in asiasons capital ,
blumont group ltd, and liongold corp ltd
* "state categorically that its business activities are not
in any way associated with individuals mentioned"
