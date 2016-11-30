Nov 30 Fitch:
* Fitch says revised its outlook for global pharma sector to
stable from negative
* Good pace of new drug approvals is expected to continue
during 2017, with a particular focus on biologic agents
* Change reflects anticipated good research and development
productivity, manageable patent expiries and a declining degree
of event risk
* Expect global pharma players to continue to have strong
investment-grade credit profiles
* Expects focus on value in healthcare to increase as
currently observed in intensifying debate around drug pricing
* Key near-term risks to global pharma sector outlook lie in
more aggressive implementation of healthcare economics leading
to greater political risks
* Expect sector's underlying long-term drivers to remain
stable
Source text for Eikon: