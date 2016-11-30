Nov 30 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd
* Clarify feng is not unreachable, but is currently
assisting in certain investigations carried out by relevant
authorities in mainland china
* Wishes to clarify based on knowledge of company,
investigations are unrelated to group's businesses
* China harmony new energy- refers to media reports
regarding loss of contact with feng changge, company's executive
director, chairman
* China harmony new energy auto - clarify investments in
intelligent electric vehicle projects by co have been
independently operated by respective management teams
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: