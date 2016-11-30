BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 30 Punj Lloyd Ltd
* Sept-quarter net loss 2.26 billion rupees
* Sept-quarter net sales 9.91 billion rupees
* Net loss in Sept-quarter last year was 2.26 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.04 billion rupees
* Says under process of exiting/divesting in some SPVs under unit PLIL Source text: bit.ly/2gJjHsQ Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago