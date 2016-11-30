Nov 30 Acrossasia Ltd
* MMT has made consequential orders upon findings of market
misconduct by co, Cheok and Ang which are contained in report of
findings dated 29 nov 2016
* SFC alleged that co, Cheok and Ang delayed in issuing an
announcement regarding institution of certain legal proceedings
against co in indonesia
* Estimates that portion of government's & sfc's costs for
which it is liable pursuant to costs order contained in mmt's
report amounts to hk$1.45 billion
* MMT confirmed that breaches were caused by negligence on
part of Albert Saychuan Cheok and Vicente Binalhay Ang
* Mmt has made order for regulatory fine of hk$600,000
against co
* Mmt has made order for regulatory fine of hk$600,000
against ang; regulatory fine of hk$800,000 against cheok
