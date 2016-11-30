Nov 30 Csx Corp :
* CSX CFO updates fourth quarter EPS and volume expectations
* Recent operating property sale will now offset impact of a
debt refinancing charge announced earlier in quarter
* Now expect Q4 EPS on a reported basis to be flat to
slightly up, as macroeconomic headwinds impacting company's
volume are moderating
* Through Q3, CSX has delivered about $550 million of cost
savings
* Reinforced CSX's expectations for full-year 2016
efficiency savings of around $400 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $2.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 total volume is now expected to decline in low-to-mid
single digit range on a comparable 13-week basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: