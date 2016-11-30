Nov 30 Varun Beverages Ltd

* To consider and approve redemption / call upon / purchase of the rated, unsecured, listed redeemable, rupee denominated NCD Source text : [Varun Beverages Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 03, 2016, inter alia, to consider and approve redemption / call upon / purchase of the Rated, Unsecured, Listed Redeemable, Rupee Denominated Non-convertible Debentures]