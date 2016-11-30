Nov 30 Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc :
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc receives notification of
scheduled fall redetermination of borrowing base
* Lonestar Resources -received notification that borrowing
base under its revolving credit facility was reduced from $120.0
million to $112.0 million
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - company's next borrowing
base redetermination is scheduled for May 1, 2017
* Lonestar Resources U.S. - at Sept 30, 2016, and prior to
sale of conventional assets, lonestar had $94.5 million
outstanding on revolving credit facility
* Redeterminations are now scheduled semi-annually to occur
on May 1 and Nov 1 of each year
* Lonestar Resources U.S. - at last redetermination,
conventional assets contributed estimated $11 million to
borrowing base
