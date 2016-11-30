Nov 30 Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc :

* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc receives notification of scheduled fall redetermination of borrowing base

* Lonestar Resources -received notification that borrowing base under its revolving credit facility was reduced from $120.0 million to $112.0 million

* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - company's next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for May 1, 2017

* Lonestar Resources U.S. - at Sept 30, 2016, and prior to sale of conventional assets, lonestar had $94.5 million outstanding on revolving credit facility

* Redeterminations are now scheduled semi-annually to occur on May 1 and Nov 1 of each year

* Lonestar Resources U.S. - at last redetermination, conventional assets contributed estimated $11 million to borrowing base