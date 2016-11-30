Nov 30 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* American Eagle Outfitters Executive - for Q4, we are
taking a cautious view amidst choppy mall traffic and tough
retail climate -conf call
* American Eagle Outfitters - Plans to open 25 stores next
year with at least a thirds of them in new markets -conf call
* American Eagle Exec - Where there were aeropostale stores
that were closing or closed next to locations that we had, saw
a 2 - 4 comp point drop, it clearly had an impact on Q3 traffic
* American Eagle Exec- Q4 gross margin to improve due to low
raw material prices, cotton, fiber costs and tighter inventory
compared to year-ago period
