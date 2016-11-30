Nov 30 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA :
* Sent motion to Polish Financial Supervision Authority
(KNF) for consent for recognition of H1 2016 standalone net
profit of 42.1 million zlotys ($10.03 million) as part of bank'
Tier 1 capital
* Following this, bank's management board does not intend to
recommend any dividend payment from 2016 net profit
* As at Sept. 30 the company's total capital ratio (TCR), on
standalone basis, was 14.74 percent and common equity Tier 1
ratio was 11.81 percent
* Recognition of H1 2016 net profit as part of the company's
Tier 1 capital will improve capital adequacy ratios as at Sept.
30, 2016 to 14.82 pct and 11.89 pct, accordingly
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1983 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)