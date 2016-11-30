Nov 30 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA :

* Sent motion to Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for consent for recognition of H1 2016 standalone net profit of 42.1 million zlotys ($10.03 million) as part of bank' Tier 1 capital

* Following this, bank's management board does not intend to recommend any dividend payment from 2016 net profit

* As at Sept. 30 the company's total capital ratio (TCR), on standalone basis, was 14.74 percent and common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.81 percent

* Recognition of H1 2016 net profit as part of the company's Tier 1 capital will improve capital adequacy ratios as at Sept. 30, 2016 to 14.82 pct and 11.89 pct, accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1983 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)