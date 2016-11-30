Nov 30 Logan's Roadhouse Inc :

* Logan's Roadhouse emerges from bankruptcy

* Restructured its balance to reduce its debt from approximately $400 million to just over $100 million

* Co exited 34 underperforming restaurants, resulting in aggregate incremental EBITDA of $3.6 million

* Co renegotiated leases and contracts resulting in over $4 million in annual savings