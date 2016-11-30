BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nov 30 Logan's Roadhouse Inc :
* Logan's Roadhouse emerges from bankruptcy
* Restructured its balance to reduce its debt from approximately $400 million to just over $100 million
* Co exited 34 underperforming restaurants, resulting in aggregate incremental EBITDA of $3.6 million
* Co renegotiated leases and contracts resulting in over $4 million in annual savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information