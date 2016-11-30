Nov 30 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA

* European Media Holding S.a.r.l.('EMH')and Jaroslaw Mikos start sale of up to 7,793,229 shares representing not more than 27.18 percent of share capital of Wirtualna Polska Holding

* European Media Holding and Jaroslaw Mikos start sale of shares of Wirtualna Polska Holding via accelerated bookbuilding process (private offer)

* Members of the company's management board: Michal Branski, Krzysztof Sierota and Jacek Swiderski (founders) with their units (10X SA, Albemuth Inwestycje SA and Orfe SA) sign investment agreement with European Media Holding

* Michal Branski, Krzysztof Sierota and Jacek Swiderski with their units to indirectly buy the company's privileged series A shares from EMH for 85.2 million zlotys

* The series A shares together with series A shares, that the units of Michal Branski, Krzysztof Sierota and Jacek Swiderski will receive under premium agreement implementation (under agreement from Oct. 23, 2013), will constitute for 3.4 million series A shares

* The intention of the founders and the EMH is that after the private offer and the implementation of the premium agreement, EMH did not own any shares of the company

* Pekao Investment Banking SA, UniCredit Bank AG, London branch and IPOPEMA Securities SA are global coordinators and mBank SA is co-bookrunner