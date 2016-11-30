Nov 30 Valeo SA :
* Valeo announces its withdrawal from Phase 1 in order to better address concerns from the
European Commission in the framework of its antitrust review
* After discussion with the European Commission, in agreement with Bain Capital, has decided
to withdraw its merger notification to address the European Commission's concerns
* Intends to renotify the acquisition as soon as possible, in view of getting clearance of
the acquisition of FTE and closing the transaction during the course of 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2gJa7aF
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)