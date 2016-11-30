Nov 30 Magor Corp

* Magor Corporation files a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

* Magor Corp - Ernst & Young Inc. Has been appointed as trustee in company's proposal proceedings

* Magor Corp - Ernst & Young Inc will assist company in its restructuring efforts

* Magor Corp says is actively seeking further sources of funding