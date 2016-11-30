BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nov 30 Magor Corp
* Magor Corporation files a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)
* Magor Corp - Ernst & Young Inc. Has been appointed as trustee in company's proposal proceedings
* Magor Corp - Ernst & Young Inc will assist company in its restructuring efforts
* Magor Corp says is actively seeking further sources of funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information