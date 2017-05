Dec 1 MOIL Ltd :

* Prices increased from Dec 1 by 30 percent on existing prices prevailing since Nov 1 of all ferro grades of ore

* Prices increased from Dec 1 by 25 percent on all grades of SMGR and SMGR low

* Prices increased from Dec 1 by 25 percent on all grades of fines

* Prices increased from Dec 1 by 10 percent of all chemical grades ore

* Existing price of EMD remains unchanged Source text: (bit.ly/2gKAWuX)