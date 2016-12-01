Dec 1 Orchestra Premaman SA :
* Reports H1 2016/2017 revenue of 297.4 million euros
($315.8 million)(up +9.9%)
* H1 2016/2017 gross operating income: 20.3 million euros,
down 23.7% yoy
* H1 2016/2017 net loss group share 7.7 million euros vs
profit of 3.2 million euros a year ago
* 2019 guidance reiterated
* First-half highlights included a cold, rainy spring in
Europe, which adversely impacted sales, coupled with strikes in
France
* First-half highlights included a heat wave that plagued
Europe in august
* The decrease in the gross margin is explained by in large
part, the appreciation of the dollar for the textile business
* For fiscal year 2016/2017, in line with this outlook, the
current goi target is approximately 8 pct of revenue, on the
back of H1 performances
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
