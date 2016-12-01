Dec 1 Wendel :
* Wendel presents its strategic orientation for 2017-20
* 3-4 billion euros in equity investments between 2017 and
2020, including 500-1,000 million euros from link-minded
partners.
* Aims at building a portfolio of with around 50 pct
unlisted assets
* Aims at double-digit average total shareholder return,
with dividend increases year after year consistent with our TSR
target, and with share buybacks regularly
* Wendel - for 2017-20 aims 200-500 million euros in Wendel
equity per transaction in Europe and North America, 50-200
million euros in Oranje-Nassau développement equity/transaction
in Africa and Southeast Asia;
* Will durably operate with net debt less than 3 billion
euros on an ongoing basis (2017-20) and targets positive cash
flow over period at holding company level
* Aims to continue generating double-digit total shareholder
return (2017-20)
