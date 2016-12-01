Dec 1 Glencore Plc
* Glencore plc - investor update
* Debt reduction plan nearing completion and capital
structure repositioned
* On track for $16.5-$17.5 billion net debt by end 2016
* Divestment processes successfully completed at $6.3
billion versus original guidance of $1-2 billion
* 2017 illustrative free cash flow of c.$6.5 billion from
EBITDA of c.$14.0 billion at calendar 2017 prices
* 2016 marketing EBIT expected towards upper end of recently
tightened guidance range of $2.5 to $2.7 billion
* New distribution policy to take effect from 2018,
comprises of fixed $1 billion base distribution
* New distribution policy comprises also of variable
distribution representing min payout of 25 percent of industrial
free cash flow
