Dec 1 India's Ashok Leyland Ltd

* November total sales of 9,574 vehicles versus 8,971 vehicles last year

* Says November M&HCV sales of 6,928 vehicles versus 6,297 vehicles last year

* Says November LCV sales of 2,646 vehicles versus 2,674 vehicles last year Source text: bit.ly/2fU6iR4 Further company coverage: