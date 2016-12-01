Dec 1 Fresenius Se
* Says will focus on ifrs reporting starting fiscal year
2017
* Says will then no longer provide u.s. Gaap financial
information
* Says will focus on ifrs reporting and discontinue u.s.
Gaap financial statements
* Says will focus its reporting on financial statements in
accordance with international financial reporting standards
(ifrs) in euro currency starting with the 2017 fiscal year on
january 1, 2017
* Says discontinuation of u.s. Gaap reporting will not
affect the sponsored level 2 american depositary receipt (adr)
program of fresenius medical care ag & co. Kgaa in the united
states
