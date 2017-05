Dec 1 Escorts Ltd

* Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in November 2016 sold 4,806 tractors, growth of 2.1 percent

* Export for the month of November 2016 up by 620 percent at 108 tractors against 15 tractors in November 2015

* Domestic tractor sales for the month of November 2016 at 4,698 tractors Further company coverage: