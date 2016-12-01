US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 1 Gillette India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 548.4 million rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 4.19 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 335.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income form operations was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fUgybO Further company coverage:
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)