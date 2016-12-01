Dec 1 Elekta AB :
* q2 ebita* sek 391 m (451) before items affecting
comparability of sek -117 m (-18) and bad debt losses sek -23 m
(-7)
* gross order intake amounted to sek 3,383 m (3,398)
* Reuters poll: elekta q2 order intake was seen at 3,479
million sek, adjusted ebita at 450 million
* says global market for radiation therapy is in essence
stable, although we continue to see quarterly fluctuations
* says measures for improvement in region north and south
america are slowly yielding results
* says gross orders returned to growth in q2 mainly driven
by strong performance in our latin american operations
* says in north and south america gross orders returned to
growth in q2 mainly driven by strong performance in our latin
american operations
* ceo says my confidence in potential of our mr-linac is
reinforced
* says change of supply chain process to produce-to-order is
now completed and had a negative one-off effect on net sales of
sek 650 m for h1
* says demand in south america is growing, however, weak
economic conditions throughout the region have slowed
investments in new equipment
