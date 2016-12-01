Dec 1 Glencore Plc :

* Disposals programme completions

* Has today completed sales of its Grail business for AUD1.14 billion to Genesee & Wyoming Australia

* Completed sale of stakes totalling 49.99 pct in Glencore Agriculture to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment for $3.124 billion in aggregate

* Sale of an economic interest in Ernest Henry Copper-Gold operation to Evolution Mining Limited completed at beginning of November, with Glencore then receiving AUD880 million

* Total proceeds from transactions referred to above, all of which have been received, are $4.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)