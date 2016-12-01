Dec 1 Grainger Plc :

* Full year results for year ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Refocused and simplified business delivers strong earnings growth and a 64 pct increase in dividend

* Net rental income up 15 pct to £37.4m (FY15: £32.4m)

* Profit before tax up 64 pct to £84.2m (FY15: £51.4m)

* EPRA NNNAV growth of 9 pct to 287p (FY15: 263p)

* Total return (return on shareholder equity) of 10.6 pct (FY15: 10.0 pct)

* We look forward to an exciting and profitable future ahead

* Brexit vote was seen to have a negative impact on housing market but was not evidenced in our sales pipeline

* Brexit vote was seen to have a negative impact on housing market but was not evidenced in our sales pipeline

* PRS sector is widely regarded as one of most resilient real estate classes post EU referendum