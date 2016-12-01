Dec 1 Grainger Plc :
* Full year results for year ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Refocused and simplified business delivers strong earnings
growth and a 64 pct increase in dividend
* Net rental income up 15 pct to £37.4m (FY15: £32.4m)
* Profit before tax up 64 pct to £84.2m (FY15: £51.4m)
* EPRA NNNAV growth of 9 pct to 287p (FY15: 263p)
* Total return (return on shareholder equity) of 10.6 pct
(FY15: 10.0 pct)
* We look forward to an exciting and profitable future ahead
* Brexit vote was seen to have a negative impact on housing
market but was not evidenced in our sales pipeline
* PRS sector is widely regarded as one of most resilient
real estate classes post EU referendum
