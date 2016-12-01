Dec 1 Swiber Holdings Limited
* Singapore high court also ordered that validity of orders
placing companies in judicial management shall be extended to
remain in force for a further 180 days
* Court granted an extension of time until 23 march 2017 for
judicial managers to, inter alia, send to creditors a statement
of proposals
* Judicial managers will also be making arrangements to
convene an informal creditors' meeting in january 2017
* Refers to orders of Singapore High Court dated 6 october
2016 placing company and Swiber Offshore Construction Pte Ltd
into judicial management
* Orders placing companies in judicial management shall be
extended to remain in force for a further 180 days from 4 april
2017, until 1 october 2017
