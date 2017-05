Dec 1 Axiscades Engineering Technologies Ltd :

* Says strategic agreement with Airbus

* Deal with Airbus to provide range of critical engineering services for all Airbus aircraft programs as Tier-1 supplier

* Services will be provided from a dedicated development centre in Bengaluru

* Over 500 engineers will be working across centres of the two companies in Bengaluru to deliver the services