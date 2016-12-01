US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 1 Renault India:
* Renault India registers 23% growth in domestic sales; sells 9,604 units in November 2016 Source text - Renault India, one of the fastest growing automotive brands in India, registered sales growth of 23% in the month of November. The company sold total 9,604 units in November 2016 as against 7,819 units in the corresponding month last year. Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)