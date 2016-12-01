Dec 1 Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd

* Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - sept quarter net profit 259.8 million rupees versus profit 343.2 million rupees year ago

* Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - sept quarter net sales 1.75 billion rupees versus 2.95 billion rupees year ago

* Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd says appoints n sivalai senthilnathan as cfo

* Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd says Andhra Pradesh government has not extended power subsidy of INR 1.50 per unit for new ferro alloy units in the state

* Srikalahasthi Pipes - co has deferred ferro silicon project as it is unviable without power subsidy and is pursuing with A.P. government to reconsider subsidy