US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
Dec 1 Tata Motors Ltd :
* Tata Motors sales flat at 38,900 in November 2016
* Says November domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles of 33274 units , down 6 percent
* Says November passenger vehicle sales of 12,736 units , up 22 percent
* Says November domestic commercial vehicle sales of 20,538, down 17 percent
* Says company's sales from exports was at 5,626 units in November 2016, a growth of 57% compared November 2015
* Says long haul cargo operators were severely affected by cash crunch and deferring purchases in Nov 2016
* Says "the impact of demonetization was felt across all segments."
