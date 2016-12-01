US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
Dec 1 TVS Motor Co Ltd :
* Says TVS motor company clocks 224,971 units in November 2016
* Says November two-wheeler sales of 219,088 vehicles, versus 217,706 vehicles last year
* Says three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 5,883 units in November 2016 as against 7,695 units in November 2015
* Total exports registered sales of 32,829 units in the month of November 2016 as against 33,621 units recorded in the month of November 2015
* Says due to the demonetization exercise, the company witnessed a short-term impact on November sales Source text: bit.ly/2gOHjvX Further company coverage:
